Modi govt did nothing for 30-crore Dalits of the country, alleges UP’s BJP MP

Lucknow, April 7: After the recent violent uprising of the Dalits in six states of the country, now, the Narendra Modi government is facing charges from within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for doing nothing for the members of the community.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, BJP's member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh and Dalit leader Yashwant Singh wrote that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre did nothing for the 30-crore Dalits in the country.

Singh, who represents the Nagina constituency in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that his capabilities as a politician have not been put to use by the BJP.

"BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Nagina, Yashwant Singh, writes to PM Modi, says, 'Being a Dalit my capabilities have not been put to use, I only became an MP because of reservation,' adds that, 'In 4 years the govt has done nothing for the 30 crore Dalits of the country.'" tweeted ANI.

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Nagina, Yashwant Singh, writes to PM Modi, says, 'Being a Dalit my capabilities have not been put to use, I only became an MP because of reservation,' adds that, 'In 4 years the govt has done nothing for the 30 crore Dalits of the country.' pic.twitter.com/nbao7d6tzd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 7, 2018

Neither the PM nor the BJP has reacted to the letter of Singh which is now in the public domain. Recently, violence erupted during a nationwide bandh by Dalits to protest the softening of provisions of the SC/ST Act.

At least 11 people died and several others were injured in the "Bharat bandh" called on Monday by Dalit outfits to protest the softening of certain provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Both the BJP and the opposition parties are alleging each other for inciting violence during the bandh. Many Dalits, who took part in the bandh, stated that it was a peaceful protest which was hijacked by anti-social elements with vested political interests.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day