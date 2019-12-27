  • search
    'Modi govt allotted Rs 46 crore for largest detention centre in Assam': Tarun Gogoi slams PM

    By PTI
    |

    Guwahati, Dec 27: Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "liar" for saying that there is no detention camp in the country and claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre had sanctioned Rs 46 crore for one in Assam's Goalpara district.

    Tarun Gogoi
    Tarun Gogoi

    Gogoi said the Congress government in Assam he had headed had set up detention camps in the state as per a Gauhati High Court order. Former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had suggested setting up detention camps for illegal immigrants, he said.

    "Modi is a liar", Gogoi said at a press conference here referring to a rally by the prime minister at the national capital in which he had said there is no detention camp in the country.

    "In 2018 the Narendra Modi government had sanctioned Rs 46 crore for constructing the largest detention centre at Matia in Goalpara district of Assam for housing 3,000 illegal immigrants. Suddenly he says there is no detention camp," Gogoi said.

    Moreover, it was also suggested by the then BJP Government to all the concerned State Governments and UT's regarding this sensitive issue and content of the various correspondence between the Centre and State Governments is uploaded.

    "Why did the BJP government in 2018 sanction Rs 46 crore? This shows Modi is a liar", Gogoi asserted. He said the Congress government which he helmed in the state had set up detention camps in Assam as per the directions of the Gauhati High Court in 2008.

    Gogoi had led three consecutive governments in the state from 2001 to 2016. "They (BJP) say these (detention) camps were set up by the Congress. We set them up as per the order of the High Court to detain people who were declared 'foreigners' by the Foreigners' Tribunal," he added.

    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 22:17 [IST]
