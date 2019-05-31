Modi Govt 2.0 to present Budget on July 5, session to begin from June 17

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government would present the Union Budget for the remainder of the Financial Year 2019-20 on July 5, 2019. The interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented on February 1. The government could not present a full-budget then as elections were due.

The Budget Session would begin on June 17, 2019 will last till July 26. The election for the Lok Sabha speaker would be held on June 19.

"Union Budget will be presented on July 5," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said after the first cabinet meeting of Modi's second tenure as Prime Minister.

"Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of parliament on 20th June. Economic Survey will be released on 4th of July," he added.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Javadekar said the first two days of the session will be devoted to swearing-in of the newly elected MPs while the Lok Sabha speaker will be elected on June 19. The President's address to the joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take place on June 20, he said.

The economic survey will be tabled on July 4 followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day. The session will have a total of 30 sittings. It will be the first budget of the Modi government in its second term and will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1.

The dates of the session were discussed at the first cabinet meeting of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which was sworn in on Thursday. The interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then stand-in Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1, 2019.

Goyal had to present the Budget in February as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had to go to the United States for treatment.

Goyal had in February announced a relief package of Rs 75,000 crore under a new scheme PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi for distressed farmers.

In Modi second tenure, the Finance Ministry portfolio has been allocated to Nirmala Sitharaman who was the Defence Minister in previous government.