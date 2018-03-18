Modi government has mismanaged J&K: Manmohan Singh

The relentless attack on the BJP-led Government at the Centre continued on Sunday at the 84th Congress Plenary Session in Delhi with former prime minister Manmohan Singh saying that "the Modi government has mismanaged issues in Jammu and Kashmir like never before". On the third and last day of the session, Singh, in his speech, said that the atmosphere in Kashmir is deteriorating everyday.

"The Modi goverment has mismanaged issues in Jammu and Kashmir like never before. They have installed a Govt where the two wings of the administration are working against each other. The atmosphere is deteriorating everyday..The support Pakistan gives to cross-border terrorism is certainly not acceptable to us. We should warn Pakistan that their actions are detrimental to peace and prosperity," he said.

"The defense expenditure of our country is no more than 1.6% of our GDP. This is far too inadequate to meet the challenges of our security apparatus and our needs," he added.

Speaking on the economy and the way the current government has been handling it, the former prime minister, a renowned economist himself, lashed out at the NDA government on the issue of GDP growth.

"The BJP Govt. made tall promises. PM Modi himself said that his Govt will double farmers' income. For that, a growth rate of 12% per annum is necessary which is unthinkable in the current scenario," he said.

Earlier today, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also spoke at the plenary session and said Modi governmement had disrupted India's foreign policy.

"The Prime Minister is carried away by his own propaganda. Today it is a matter of concern that we have mismanaged our relations with major capitals of the world, with major strategic partners and our immediate neighborhood," Sharma said.

On Saturday, Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, calling it "arrogant". Accusing the saffron party of dividing the nation along the lines of religion and caste, Rahul Gandhi said only his party can unite the country.

Today is the third day of Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session. The session, which is a first since Gandhi's elevation to the presidential post, is called 'Change is now' and is aimed at projecting young faces of the party at the forefront.

