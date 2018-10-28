Modi gifts handcrafted stone bowl, dhurries, jodhpuri chest to Shinzo Abe

Handcrafted stone bowl:

Made from rose quartz and yellow quartz stone sourced from Rajasthan, the bowls were crafted by master artisan Shabbirhusen Ibrahimbhai Shaikh of Khambhat region of Gujarat, that has been known for its practice of stone craft since generations and is also a leading hub for exports of stone products from India. The uniqueness of this craft lies in the fact that the form of the product is scooped out from a block of stone, and then shaped and refined using basic hand tools generally without any lathe machines.

Hand-woven dhurries made by weavers of Mirzapur

Hand-woven by the master weavers of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, the dhurrie designs show the diversity of possibilities available; from a symmetrical repeating geometric tessellation in one, to stylistic floral motifs arranged around the classical medallion pattern in another. The dhurries use two distinctive Indian colour palettes; while one uses Indigo blues, reds and sprinkles of turmeric yellows, the identifying colours that have marked Indian textiles for centuries, the other uses the muted earthy tones of the Indian landscape.

Stone bowls and dhurries:

These stone bowls and dhurries were made under the design supervision of India's premier design institute, the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. Further, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, is working towards the upliftment of the stone craft cluster of Khambhat by bringing in design and technological interventions.

Jodhpuri wooden chest:

In addition, a Jodhpuri wooden chest from Rajasthan with traditional work was also presented.