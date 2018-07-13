  • search

Modi gets ready for 2019: Set to address 50 rallies

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 13: With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 50 rallies across the country by February next year, covering more than 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, sources said.

    Modi gets ready for 2019: Set to address 50 rallies

    BJP chief Amit Shah and senior leaders Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari will address 50 rallies each, a source said.

    The source said the prime minister will address 50 rallies across the country by February next year, covering more than 100 Lok Sabha constituencies.

    All these rallies have been planned to prepare the ground for the party's campaign. Each rally is being designed so that it covers 2-3 Lok Sabha constituencies, the source added.

    Before the election dates of the Lok Sabha elections are announced, the BJP will already have covered at least 400 Lok Sabha constituencies by organising 200 rallies, a party leader said.

    Besides these 50 rallies, Modi will also address rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where elections are scheduled later this year, the party leader said.

    Yesterday's rally in Malout in Punjab was first of these rallies. Another similar farmers gathering is being planned at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh this month.

    A party source said that this exercise has been planned to bring the organisation into election mode and prepare a platform for the BJP's campaign.

    Read more about:

    prime minister narendra modi 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 7:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue