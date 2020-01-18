  • search
    Modi flag bearer of Indian culture, tradition: HM Amit Shah in Karnataka

    Bengaluru, Jan 18: The BJP National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is in Karnataka visit on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "flag bearer" of the Indian culture and tradition.

    Shah while addressing a gathering in Karnataka in his speech at an event organised by Vedanta Bharati said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is touring across the globe as the flag bearer of the Indian culture and tradition."

    The BJP National President said that PM Modi took a holy dip in Ganga and attended Ganga Arati in Varanasi before taking oath as the Prime Minister.

    He further added that it was for the first time that PM Modi sent red sander to Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal to perform special prayers on behalf of the government of India.

      Shah here on this day didn't miss the chance to attack the previous governments for their wrong interpretation of secularism, preventing them from honouring the best things of the country.

      The Union Home Minister told PTI,"But after a long interval we have a Prime Minister who sends across the message that we have a lot to give to the world."

      However, on Saturday, Karnataka's former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah sought to know why Shah didn't visit the flood-hit areas and assess if funds provided by the Centre were enough, before "brainwashing" people to accept his "divisive policies".

      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 15:07 [IST]
