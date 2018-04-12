Modi to fast today LIVE: 'Opposition lacks courage to debate,' says Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are observing a day-long fast on Thursday to protest against the alleged disruptions by the Congress in Parliament, that led to a complete washout of the second part of the Budget session. BJP chief Amit Shah will sit on the fast at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka today. The 'Loktantra bachao Upvaas & dharna' has begun from 10 am to 5 pm today.

A fast protest against the Congress by BJP ministers and parliamentarians is underway across the country.

