Modi to fast today LIVE: BJP leaders asked to avoid eating, taking selfies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are observing a day-long fast on Thursday to protest against the alleged disruptions by the Congress in Parliament, that led to a complete washout of the second part of Budget session. BJP chief Amit Shah will sit on the fast at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka today.

Apr 12, 2018 9:48 AM

Protests near the airport in Alandur area. Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader Velmurugan and other protesters detained

Apr 12, 2018 9:44 AM

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai, he will be addressing Defence Expo2 018, later today

