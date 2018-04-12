Modi to fast today: BJP is indulging in ‘Farce of a Fast’, alleges Surjewala

Apr 12, 2018 3:49 PM
Randeep Singh Surjewala, Head Communications AICC alleged that "BJP with over 300 MP’s in Lok Sabha didn’t let it function for over 1% of its time, as also didn’t let Rajya Sabha function for more than 6% of its time. And, BJP is indulging in ‘Farce of a Fast’.
Apr 12, 2018 1:42 PM
Anurag Thakur says "Congress has systematically and regularly obstructed the democratic process by not letting Parliament function."
Apr 12, 2018 1:29 PM
Dr Harsh Vardhan along with BJP workers, on a daylong fast at Chandni Chowk Town Hall against divisive politics of Congress and disruption of Parliament by opposition parties during the 2nd phase of Budget Session.
Apr 12, 2018 1:12 PM
BJP President Amit Shah says, "The history is replete with instances since independence where ruling party evades discussion in the parliament. However, we were ready for debate but the opposition lacked the courage to debate."
Apr 12, 2018 1:11 PM
MP Pratap Simha went on fast protest along with party workers in front of District Collector office in Mysore
Apr 12, 2018 12:40 PM
Congress takes jibe at PM Modi's protest fast
Apr 12, 2018 12:24 PM
BJP President Amit Shah holds 'dharna' in Karnataka's Dharwad; BS Yeddyurappa also present
Apr 12, 2018 12:23 PM
Praksh Javadekar and Ananthkumar participate in protest fast at Gandhi statue near Maurya Hotel.
Apr 12, 2018 12:19 PM
Union Parliamentary Minister Ananthkumar asks why Congress leaders are taking salary even after disrupting parliamentary proceedings?
Apr 12, 2018 11:31 AM
Union Minister Piyush Goyal who is observing a day-long fast in Thane, says, "The way in which Congress & other opposition parties did not let the budget session run, is condemnable to say the least."
Apr 12, 2018 11:04 AM
Congress activist, on twitter, said the fast "certifies PM Modi and his government's incompetence"
Apr 12, 2018 11:04 AM
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted about observing fast "in solidarity with PM Modi".
Apr 12, 2018 9:48 AM
Protests near the Chennai airport in Alandur area. Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader Velmurugan and other protesters detained.
Apr 12, 2018 9:44 AM
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai, he will be addressing Defence Expo 2018, later today.