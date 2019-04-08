Modi doesn't have family, nor does he considers people as his family: Mamata Banerjee

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, Apr 8: In a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the Prime Minister will not understand about families as he does not have one. Banerjee said this while addressing a rally at the same venue in West Bengal's Cooch Behar where PM Modi held a rally on Sunday (April 7).

"In India we have seen large families consisting of people from different religions staying together, but how would he (PM Modi) know? He neither has his own family nor he thinks of you people as his family," reports quoted Banerjee as saying.

Uniform Civil Code to Ram Temple: Key highlights of BJP Manifesto

Banerjee alleged thar PM Modi had not done anything for West Bengal during his tenure, adding, "He was busy in foreign tours for five years and now he saw the need to come here."

"Did PM even give a single penny for West Bengal? The person who makes such big claims must see what he has contributed towards Bengal," she said.

The West Bengal CM also trained gun at the Election Commission (EC) and said, "Agencies are being sent for those who oppose them. They cannot achieve anything by transferring police officers."

On April 5, the EC had issued a letter to the chief secretary of the state directing the transfer of the four IPS officers after reviewing the poll preparations in Bengal. The transfers came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) complained to the EC that the police department in the state was working on behalf of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

After that, Banerjee had written to the EC alleging that the electoral body was working at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre.

Banerjee today also hit out at the BJP's manifesto promise to implement the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Empowering poor a must to defeat poverty: Modi on BJP's manifesto

"Don't believe the Citizenship Amendment Bill, I have read it. You will not have a voter card or surety of a job," she said as per reports.

The BJP on Monday released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 48-page manifesto, the BJP has laid out its vision in the field of agriculture, education, and robust nationalism for the next five years.