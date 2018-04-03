I&B withdraws 'Fake News' order after PM Modi's intervention

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on Tuesday has withdrawn 'Fake News' order after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention, according to reports. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had issued a statement directing that the press release regarding fake news be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India.

The guidelines were formulated in order to clamp down on "fake news", thereby suspending the accreditation of journalists from the time any complaint is registered.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting headed by Union Minister Smriti Irani had on Monday amended the guidelines for accreditation of journalists. Accreditation of a journalist (both television and print) can be cancelled/annulled if the news reported by them is found to be "fake," said the Ministry. "Noticing the increasing instances of fake news in various mediums including print and electronic media, the Government has amended the Guidelines for Accreditation of Journalists," a press note from the Ministry had said.

However, Irani on Tuesday tweeted, "PIB Accreditation Guidelines asking Press Council of India & News Broadcasters Association to define & act against 'fake news' have generated debate. Several journalists & organisations have reached out giving positive suggestions regarding the same."

".@MIB_India is more than happy to engage with journalist body or organisation/s wanting to give suggestions so that together we can fight the menace of 'fake news' & uphold ethical journalism. Interested journalists and/or organisations may feel free to meet me at @MIB_India," she added.

The Congress, the CPM and a whole host of journalists questioned the Centre's new rules to check the spread of fake news saying it was trying to muzzle press freedom and suppress uncomfortable news about the government.

OneIndia News

