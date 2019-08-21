Modi dials UK PM, expresses concern over violent protests outside Indian mission

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi dialled his British counterpart Boris Johnson and raised the violent protests that took place outside the Indian mission in London on Independence Day.

It may be recalled that thousands of Pakistanis and Khalistani supporters held a violent protest on August 15. They clashed with the Indian diaspora and raised anti India slogans.

Imran Khan discusses Kashmir issue with Boris Johnson

Modi drew attention to the challenges that were being posed by vested interests and said that they were pursuing their motivated agenda including by violent means, an Indian government readout said.

"In this context, he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India," the readout also said.

Johnson regretted the incident and assured the safety of the Indian mission. The readout also said, "Prime Minister Johnson assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors."