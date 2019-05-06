  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi dares Congress to fight polls in Rajiv Gandhi's name

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday defended his remark on Rajiv Gandhi and dared Congress to fight polls in the former prime minister's name in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab when they vote in the sixth phase.

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    File photo of Narendra Modi

    "I challenge Congress party, the family of dynasts, their courtiers, their minions... If you have the guts, fight the Delhi polls for the honour of that former PM of the Congress, who had serious allegations against him and for whom you have been shedding tears for the last two days," he said.

    "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1' (corrupt number 1)," PM Modi had said, referring to Rajiv Gandhi, who got a clean chit from the Delhi High Court in the Bofors case 13 years after he was assassinated by terrorists.

    Also Read Congress candidates feel Modi has edge over Rahul

    The statement has invited intense criticism from several quarters over having crossed the limits of decency, especially, since it involved attacking a person who is no more.

    Rahul Gandhi responded with a hug, and a warning on "karma". "Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug.

    Rahul," tweeted the Congress chief, who made headlines last year by hugging the Prime Minister in parliament.

    Union minister Arun Jaitley had shot back a series of tweets, questioning why Rahul Gandhi got so disturbed "if integrity issues of the Rajiv Gandhi Government are raised". For opposition leaders who questioned the Prime Minister's sense of decency in "speaking ill of the dead," he argued, "Indira Gandhi was also assassinated and yet Congress is questioned about Emergency and Operation Blue Star."

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi rajiv gandhi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 19:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue