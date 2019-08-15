Modi continues with his tradition of sporting the ‘safa’ on Independence Day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi continued his tradition of sporting colourful turbans for the Independence Day speeches.

Today, he sported a bright yellow 'safa' to mark Independence Day. A safa is a Rajasthani headgear.

His turban had splashes of green and red in the leheriya pattern. He sported a white half sleeve kurta and cheddar. He also draped an orange scarf, with a black and white pattern around his shoulders.

For his maiden Independence Day address as the prime minister in 2014, Modi had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail.

A yellow turban covered with criss-cross lines in different shades of the same colour, along with a few in red and deep green, marked his 2015 look, and he chose a 'tie and dye' turban in hues of pink and yellow for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over it followed by a saffron turban in 2018.

From bright red bandhni turban from Kutch to mustard Rajasthani 'safa', turbans have been a highlight of Prime Minister's Republic Day appearances too.

The country celebrated its 73rd Independence Day today where Modi addressed the people of India from the ramparts of Red Fort for the first time after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.