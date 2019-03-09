Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Varanasi

New Delhi, Mar 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Varanasi seat again. The decision was taken in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board meeting on Friday. However, there is no official word on this regard as yet.

Senior BJP leaders including PM Modi, party president Amit Shah met at the party's New Delhi today where the crucial decision was taken.

According to reports, the BJP members also came to a conclusion that there will be no blanket ban on leaders above 75 years of age.

It can be recalled that earlier Modi had contested from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and his home state Gujarat's Vadodara in 2014 and won both of them with a landslide margin. In 2014, the Prime Minister won Vadodara by a margin of 5,70,128 votes and secured 8,45,464 votes of the total 11.63 lakh votes polled in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce the dates of the upcoming polls. The polls are likely to be spread over 7-8 phases in April-May, as per the news agency PTI. EC has completed the logistical preparations to hold the elections for the 17th Lok Sabha. The detailed polling schedule can be announced during the weekend (9-10 March) or early next week.