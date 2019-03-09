  • search
For Varanasi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Varanasi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Varanasi seat again. The decision was taken in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board meeting on Friday. However, there is no official word on this regard as yet.

    Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Varanasi

    Senior BJP leaders including PM Modi, party president Amit Shah met at the party's New Delhi today where the crucial decision was taken.

    [Those seeking proof of air strike 'appeasing' Pakistan: Modi]

    According to reports, the BJP members also came to a conclusion that there will be no blanket ban on leaders above 75 years of age.

    It can be recalled that earlier Modi had contested from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and his home state Gujarat's Vadodara in 2014 and won both of them with a landslide margin. In 2014, the Prime Minister won Vadodara by a margin of 5,70,128 votes and secured 8,45,464 votes of the total 11.63 lakh votes polled in the constituency.

    [Not from Varanasi, but Modi to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Puri?]

    Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce the dates of the upcoming polls. The polls are likely to be spread over 7-8 phases in April-May, as per the news agency PTI. EC has completed the logistical preparations to hold the elections for the 17th Lok Sabha. The detailed polling schedule can be announced during the weekend (9-10 March) or early next week.

    More varanasi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bjp lok sabha elections 2019 narendra modi varanasi

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue