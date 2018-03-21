Modi congratulates German Chancellor Merkel on assuming office for fourth term

New Delhi, Mar 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called Angela Merkel to congratulate her on assuming office as the Chancellor of Germany for a fourth successive term.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the strong leadership provided by Chancellor Merkel to Germany, and the pivotal role played by Germany in European affairs during her leadership tenure, an official statement said here.

Modi reiterated his commitment to continue working with Merkel for deepening and strengthening the Indo-German bilateral relationship. Prime Minister Modi also said that he is looking forward to his forthcoming meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who will be on a state visit to India on 22-26 March.

PTI

