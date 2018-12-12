Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Modi congratulates Cong, other winners; says BJP accepts people's mandate with humility

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: The prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress for its victory in assembly polls Tuesday and said the BJP, which has suffered reverses in the elections, accepts people's mandate with humility.

    Modi congratulates Cong, other winners; says BJP accepts peoples mandate with humility
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Modi also thanked the people of Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving the BJP the opportunity to serve.

    Also Read | What India wants: Jobs, MSP, money and definitely not name calling, propaganda

    Taking to Twitter, Modi said,''Victory and defeat are an integral part of life. Today's results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India.''

    In another tweet, he said, "Congratulations to the Congress for their victories. Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram."

    Also Read | Results of Assembly elections in three states give an elixir to the opposition unity

    The assembly polls held for five states also saw the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) recording a landslide win for a second consecutive term and the MNF scripting a spectacular victory dislodging the Congress in its last bastion in the Northeast to return to power after 10 years.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 10:29 [IST]
