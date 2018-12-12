Home News India Modi congratulates Cong, other winners; says BJP accepts people's mandate with humility

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 12: The prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress for its victory in assembly polls Tuesday and said the BJP, which has suffered reverses in the elections, accepts people's mandate with humility.

Modi also thanked the people of Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving the BJP the opportunity to serve.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said,''Victory and defeat are an integral part of life. Today's results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India.''

In another tweet, he said, "Congratulations to the Congress for their victories. Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram."

The assembly polls held for five states also saw the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) recording a landslide win for a second consecutive term and the MNF scripting a spectacular victory dislodging the Congress in its last bastion in the Northeast to return to power after 10 years.