Pulwama attack: 'Pakistan will pay heavy price, have given forces free hand', says Modi

New Delhi, Feb 15: Train 18 - rechristened as Vande Bharat Express -was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Modi on Friday said Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for the terror attack in Pulwama a day after a car bomber belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad killed 37 CRPF jawans.

The government has also announced it will withdraw the most favoured nation tag given to Pakistan, effectively closing down trade further between the two countries.

Before launching Vande Bharat Express, Modi said ,''I pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack. Our security forces have been given full freedom. We have full faith in their bravery. The forces behind this act of terrorism & those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished.''

In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the "blood of the people is boiling" and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished.

"My condolences to families of those martyred in Pulwama attack, those behind the terror strike will pay a very heavy price," Modi said.

"I am thankful to all nations which condemned Pulwama attack and urge them to come together to crush terrorism. The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished," he said.

According to the railway officials, PM Modi launched the new train at 11 AM on February 15 from New Delhi Railway Station.

Meanwhile, Train 18 recently became India's fastest train, hitting a speed of over 180 kmph during a trial run. It would soon start replacing the Shatabdi Express trains and run between Delhi and Varanasi.

For travelling between New Delhi and Varanasi, the passengers will have to shell out 30-40 per cent higher fare than they do for Shatabdi Express, Railway Ministry officials said on Monday.

A New Delhi-Varanasi journey by the indigenously built high-speed train would cost Rs 3,310 and Rs 1,760 for Executive Class (EC) and Chair Car (CC), respectively, inclusive of taxes.