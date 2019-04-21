Modi condemns blasts in Sri Lanka, says no place for such barbarism in our region

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 21: Condemning serial blasts in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there is no place for barbarism in the region. He also said that India stands in solidarity with the people of the island nation.

"Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region," he tweeted.

He said, India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," Modi said.

Six near simultaneous explosions rocked three churches and three hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday morning, killing more than 140 people and injuring over 400 others, in one of the deadliest blasts in the island nation's history.