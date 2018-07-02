Modi condemns Afghanistan attack, says 'India stands ready to assist in this sad hour'

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 2: At least 20 people were killed in Afghanistan's Jalalabad as a suicide bomber blew himself up. Most of those died in the blast were Hindus and Sikhs, including the only Sikh candidate in upcoming legislative elections.

    The attack, responsibility of which was claimed by terror group ISIS, happened at a market located near the provincial governor's compound where President Ashraf Ghani was holding meetings.

    Modi condemns Afghanistan attack, says India stands ready to assist in this sad hour
    File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Taking to Twitter, Modi said,''We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan y'day. They're an attack on Afghanistan's multicultural fabric. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. India stands ready to assist Afghanistan govt in this sad hour.''

    Indian condemned the attacks as "heinous and cowardly". "We strongly condemn the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack in Jalalabad today evening which resulted in the death of 20 innocent Afghans, including 10 members of the Afghan Sikh Community, and injured more than 20 persons," the Indian Embassy in Kabul tweeted.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi afghanistan suicide bomber dead terror attack

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 8:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue