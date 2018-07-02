Modi condemns Afghanistan attack, says 'India stands ready to assist in this sad hour'

New Delhi, July 2: At least 20 people were killed in Afghanistan's Jalalabad as a suicide bomber blew himself up. Most of those died in the blast were Hindus and Sikhs, including the only Sikh candidate in upcoming legislative elections.

The attack, responsibility of which was claimed by terror group ISIS, happened at a market located near the provincial governor's compound where President Ashraf Ghani was holding meetings.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said,''We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan y'day. They're an attack on Afghanistan's multicultural fabric. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. India stands ready to assist Afghanistan govt in this sad hour.''

Indian condemned the attacks as "heinous and cowardly". "We strongly condemn the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack in Jalalabad today evening which resulted in the death of 20 innocent Afghans, including 10 members of the Afghan Sikh Community, and injured more than 20 persons," the Indian Embassy in Kabul tweeted.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day