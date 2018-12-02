Modi concludes Argentina visit, departs for Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New Delhi after concluding a hectic three-day tour of Argentina where he attended the 13th G20 Summit for state leaders, apart from hosting a number of high-profile and historic meetings.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson (MEA) Raveesh Kumar took to his Twitter handle, acclaiming the Prime Minister for "Making Indias voice count!"

"Making Indias voice count! PM @narendramodi departs for Delhi after a hectic visit to Argentina, which witnessed PMs participation at the #G20Summit, and also in several bilateral and plurilateral meetings," the MEA spokesperson tweeted.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi participated in the Russia-India-China (RIC) Informal Summit, the first such meeting since the one held in Saint Petersburg in 2012.

India will host the summit in the year 2022 when it completes 75 years of Independence.