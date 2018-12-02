  • search

Modi concludes Argentina visit, departs for Delhi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Dec 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New Delhi after concluding a hectic three-day tour of Argentina where he attended the 13th G20 Summit for state leaders, apart from hosting a number of high-profile and historic meetings.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson (MEA) Raveesh Kumar took to his Twitter handle, acclaiming the Prime Minister for "Making Indias voice count!"

    Also Read | G20 Summit: Oops! French Prez Macron finds 2 airport workers to welcome him on arrival

    "Making Indias voice count! PM @narendramodi departs for Delhi after a hectic visit to Argentina, which witnessed PMs participation at the #G20Summit, and also in several bilateral and plurilateral meetings," the MEA spokesperson tweeted.

    During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi participated in the Russia-India-China (RIC) Informal Summit, the first such meeting since the one held in Saint Petersburg in 2012.

    Also Read | On climate change, G20 remained G19 as this country refused to agree

    India will host the summit in the year 2022 when it completes 75 years of Independence.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi g20 summit argentina ministry of external affairs india russia china trilateral meet

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue