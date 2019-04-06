'Modi code of conduct?': Congress slams EC's 'love letter' to Yogi for Army remark

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 06: Congress on Saturday questioned the Election Commission (EC) for light rap to Yogi Adityanath for his "Modiji ki sena" remark.

"Has the MCC now become 'Modi Code of Conduct'. Adityanath insults the Indian Army - EC writes a love letter to him," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. "NITI Aayog vice chairman criticises the NYAY scheme -- EC says 'don't do it in future'," he said. Why is the EC shying away from showing the mirror of truth to those in power, Surjewala asked.

The EC was learnt to have let off Adityanath with a light rap for his "Modiji ki sena" remark, asking him to be more careful in the future. The EC on Friday also expressed "displeasure" over the NITI Aayog vice chairman's remarks against the Congress' proposed minimum income scheme 'NYAY' and said the comments violated the model code of conduct.

In a communication sent to Kumar, the EC asked him to be cautious in future while making statements.