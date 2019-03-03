Modi chairs National Security Council meet amid Indo-Pak tensions

New Delhi, Mar 03: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired National Security Council meet, where minister of CCS present in addition to NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Gokhale.

The crucial meeting came in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Official sources said the meeting was attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The NSA is tasked with advising the prime minister on matters of national security.

It was set up by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1998, with Brajesh Mishra as the first National Security Advisor (NSA).

The NSC keeps meeting on regular basis but the latest meet assumes significance owing to the latest security scenario.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the country carried out air strike on terrorist camp across the border, after the Pulwama terror attack.

In response to India's air strike, Pakistan air force intruded into Indian territory, leading to a confrontation between the two forces.

