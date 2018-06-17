English

Niti Aayog platform is for historic change, says Modi

Posted By:
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday. The Council is expected to take up subjects like measures taken to double farmers' income, progress of flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission and Mission Indradhanush.

    Modi chairs key Niti Aayog meet, may approve development plan for New India 2022

    While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated states' role in institutionalising GST, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has a different take on the tax. "The implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has common man, tax payers and businesses. The advantage of reducing global prices of crude oil has not been passed on to people," a brief of Naidu's talking point states.

    Modi reiterated that NITI Aayog Governing Council is platform that can bring about "historic change." He assured CMs from flood-affected States that Centre would provide all assistance to them, to deal with flood situation currently affecting parts of the country.

    Tweeting about the same on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi had said, "Looking forward to the 4th Governing Council meeting of @NITIAayog tomorrow. Implementation of key policies relating to a wide range of sectors will be discussed during the meeting."

    Issues, including measures taken to double farmers' income and progress of flagship schemes, will come up for discussion, an official statement issued had said on Friday.

    The development agenda for 'New India 2022' is also expected to be approved in the meeting, according to it.

