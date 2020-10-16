Jammu-Srinagar NH 44 to remain shut on all Fridays till November 30 for maintenance work

Govt to soon take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls, says PM

PM Modi speaks to CMs of Karnataka, Maharashtra over flood situation; assures all possible help

PM Modi changed political culture, report cards have replaced casteist speeches: Nadda

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 16: Political culture has undergone a drastic change under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with parties and governments presenting their report cards during elections instead of leaders promoting casteism and hatred through their speeches, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Friday.

Addressing an election rally here, Nadda also listed out a slew of development measures launched by the Modi government for Bihar.

"Before 2014, political leaders used to hurl accusations at each other...they promoted casteism, enmity, and tried to break society through their speeches. Political culture of the country has changed since Narendra Modi came to power. Now they are showing to people the report card of the work they have done," he said.

Referring to the priority Modi attached to Bihar, he said the prime minister had announced a Rs 1.25 lakh crore package for the state in 2015, besides Rs 40,000 crore for infrastructure development.

A cautious and watchful society recognises such (cautious and watchful) leader and appreciates him. A watchful society knows its interests and is ready to protect itself from any harm, Nadda said, seeking a clear mandate for the NDA in the state assembly elections.

Referring to the potential market that Bhagalpuri silk has, the BJP president asked the youth to raise its brand value in line with the prime minister''s "vocal for local" appeal.

PM Modi releases commemorative coin of Rs 75 to mark FAO's 75th anniversary

He asserted Bihar saw all-round progress under the NDA government. Rail, road, health and education sectors benefited in a big way.

The BJP president also raised the contentious issues of Ram temple, abrogation of provisions of Article 370 that bestowed special status on Jammu and Kashmir, and scrapping of the practice of instant triple talaq.

He said while people wanted a grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, the Congress party tried everything to ensure it lingered on. "It tried to obstruct and deviate the issue," he alleged.

"We are grateful to the Supreme Court for its judgement. Modi ji laid the foundation stone and the construction of a grand temple to Lord Ram will now start," he said.

Targeting the RJD, the main contender for power in the state, the BJP leader said it was now harping on development, but when in power, it had extended "patronage and protection" to dreaded criminal-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Shahabuddin represented Siwan in the Lok Sabha multiple times. "It was only when Nitish Kumar became the chief minister was he sent to jail," he said.

"People couldn''t muster courage to visit even Dak Bungalow crossing in the heart of the city after 7 pm," Nadda said, as he spoke about alleged lawlessness when Lalu Prasad''s party was in power for 15 years.

Nadda also lauded the prime minister and the armed forces for strongly defending the country''s frontiers against China and Pakistan.

Roads, bridges, airports and other infrastructure of strategic importance were built along the border from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh in the last six years, he said.

He also hailed the prime minister for tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

Nadda said when nations across the world were in two minds about whether to protect lives or economy, Modi took the bold decision of imposing a lockdown while simultaneously strengthening the health care system, saving innumerable lives.

He also lauded Nitish Kumar for coming to the help of distressed families by giving relief to 1.41 crore ration card holders through direct benefit transfer (DBT) of funds.

"This is the changing face of Bihar," he asserted.