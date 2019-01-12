  • search
    Modi can't speak a line in English without teleprompter: Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't speak a line in English properly and needs constant help from a teleprompter.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo

    According to a Bengali news website quoted Mamata Banerjee saying, "Modi gives a lot of speeches but he cannot speak a line in English properly. That's why he needs to constantly look at the teleprompter while speaking English," Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal."

    "The entire media knows of this. So do other people," Mamata Banerjee said. "

    He looks at the screen, reads what he has to say in English and then speaks as if he's fluent in the language."

    Claiming the state had a better option in Arogyashri, Mamata Banerjeehad stayed out of Ayushman Bharat - a move that had hugely irked the Prime Minister.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 8:51 [IST]
