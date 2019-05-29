Modi Cabinet formation LIVE: Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata to skip PM's swearing-in

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 29: Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Thursday. While Modi would take oath on May 30, it is yet not clear who would be part of the council of ministers of ministers or the Cabinet.

Arun Jaitley has written to the Prime Minister stating that he would not be part of the Cabinet owing to health reasons. The BJP has left it to the wisdom of Sushma Swaraj on whether she would like to be part of the Cabinet or not.

Who will be part of the Modi Cabinet. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony on May 30, the CMO said. TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu was unanimously elected as the legislature party leader. He will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy. Also, Senior BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Delhi on Wednesday. A part of the NDA alliance, the JD(U) leader arrived at Amit Shah's residence to meet the BJP president. BJP President Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad and DMK leader Kanimozhi resign as members of Rajya Sabha ahead of the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. Arun Jaitley has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to be relieved from the post of Union Finance Minister ahead of the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. A record number of close to 6,500 guests will attend Prime Minister Modi's swearing in tomorrow, which takes place in Rastrapati Bhawan Forecourt. Earlier in the day, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik was sworn in as Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive term in Bhubaneswar. As many as 20 other members of the new Council of Ministers were also sworn in at the ceremony held at the Exhibition Ground. Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley has told PM Narendra Modi that he would like to stay away from "any responsibility" in the Modi government's second term in office. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on May 30 in New Delhi. There is speculation rife that BJP President Amit Shah may make the cut. Since the day the results were out on May 23, reports have suggested that Shah may get either the Home of Finance portfolio. BJP's floor managers in the Upper House are confident of putting up a good show in the Assembly polls, going by the party's huge victory in the Lok Sabha polls in these states and are confident of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossing the majority mark of 124 in the Rajya Sabha. The saffron party is currently in power in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand. As many as 10 Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant in Uttar Pradesh in 2020 and the BJP's huge majority in the state means it can win nine of those. If the number of seats its allies like the JD(U) in Bihar, the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is added, the ruling alliance may cross the majority mark of 124 seats in 2021. Many non-NDA, non-UPA parties like the BJD, the TRS and the YSRCP have supported the ruling dispensation on several crucial bills. The majority in the Upper House will be a big boost for the Narendra Modi-led government as its contentious bills to abolish "triple talaq" and amend the Citizenship Act got stuck in the Rajya Sabha.