    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Thursday. While Modi would take oath on May 30, it is yet not clear who would be part of the council of ministers of ministers or the Cabinet.

    Modi Cabinet formation LIVE: Who will make the cut

    Arun Jaitley has written to the Prime Minister stating that he would not be part of the Cabinet owing to health reasons. The BJP has left it to the wisdom of Sushma Swaraj on whether she would like to be part of the Cabinet or not.

    Click Here to Pick your dream Cabinet

    Who will be part of the Modi Cabinet. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

    May 29, 2019 2:46 PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on May 30 in New Delhi.

    May 29, 2019 2:33 PM

    There is speculation rife that BJP President Amit Shah may make the cut. Since the day the results were out on May 23, reports have suggested that Shah may get either the Home of Finance portfolio.

    May 29, 2019 2:33 PM

    BJP's floor managers in the Upper House are confident of putting up a good show in the Assembly polls, going by the party's huge victory in the Lok Sabha polls in these states and are confident of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossing the majority mark of 124 in the Rajya Sabha.

    May 29, 2019 2:33 PM

    The saffron party is currently in power in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

    May 29, 2019 2:32 PM

    As many as 10 Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant in Uttar Pradesh in 2020 and the BJP's huge majority in the state means it can win nine of those.

    May 29, 2019 2:32 PM

    If the number of seats its allies like the JD(U) in Bihar, the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is added, the ruling alliance may cross the majority mark of 124 seats in 2021.

    May 29, 2019 2:32 PM

    Many non-NDA, non-UPA parties like the BJD, the TRS and the YSRCP have supported the ruling dispensation on several crucial bills.

    May 29, 2019 2:30 PM

    The majority in the Upper House will be a big boost for the Narendra Modi-led government as its contentious bills to abolish "triple talaq" and amend the Citizenship Act got stuck in the Rajya Sabha.

    narendra modi modi government cabinet ministers lok sabha elections 2019

