Modi Cabinet 2019: Who will make the cut

    New Delhi, May 27: Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on May 30. Following this, the council of ministers too would be sworn in.

    Although there is no date given as yet about when the ministers would be sworn in, hectic parleys are already on, on who would get what berth.

    There has been plenty of speculation that Amit Shah would make the cut. Sources tell OneIndia that he is aiming for the finance portfolio, but may end up getting home. It may be recalled that while in Gujarat, he has handled the home portfolio.

    NDA allies look for Cabinet berths in Modi 2.0 govt

    While Shah wants to be part of the cabinet, the RSS is insistent that he manages the party affairs. The Sangh feels that Shah should be in charge of the party for now, considering that the states of Maharashtra and Haryana would witness polls soon.

    If Shah is given home, then Rajnath Singh is likely to get the Defence portfolio.

    The other question is with regards to the Ministry for External Affairs. The source says that it would be entirely up to the discretion of Sushma Swaraj. The party would take a call on whether she would handle a portfolio or not depending on what she wants.

    The BJP would also hand out important portfolios to its allies in the NDA. Allies such as the JD(U) and AIADMK have indicated that their leaders would be part of the Cabinet.

    Decoding the BJP's stellar performance with Dr. Sandeep Shastri

    Smriti Irani, who had put up a stellar performance in Amethi is likely to get an important billing in the government. The others who are likely to be part of the Cabinet are Nitin Gadkari,Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, Giriraj Singh, Tejaswi Surya. Kirren Rijiju, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Ram Vilas Paswan and Babul Supriyo.

    Monday, May 27, 2019, 17:33 [IST]
