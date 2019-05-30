  • search
    Modi Cabinet 2.0: These allies likely to make the cut

    New Delhi, May 30: NDA ally JD(U) is likely to get two portfolios in the Narendra Modi led government. The party is expected to get one Cabinet rank and a minister for state.

    Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar is in the national capital for the swearing in ceremony, which will take place today. He had discussed his party's representation with BJP chief, Amit Shah.

    On the other hand, the Lok Janshakti Party will be represented by its president Ram Vilas Paswan. The LJP had passed a resolution naming him as the representative in the government.

    The Shiv Sena has confirmed that Arvind Sawant, its MP from Mumbai South will be part of the Union Cabinet. He will replace Anant Geete, who had lost the elections from the Raigad seat.

    Sukhbir Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal is likely to replace his wife Harsimrat Kaul. Another MP to feature once again in the government is Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal (S).

