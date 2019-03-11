‘Modi bowed before China with folded hands’: Rahul derides PM over Doklam standoff

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 11: In a scathing attack on the Prime Minister over the handling of the Doklam standoff, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Narendra Modi went to China without agenda and 'bowed before them with folded hands' to resolve the crisis.

The Congress president was addressing party's booth workers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium. Gandhi also trained gun at National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and it was him who 'handed over Masood Azhar in Kandahar'.

"When Doklam issue was on, PM Modi went to China and held a meeting without agenda. He bowed before China with folded hands and said keep Doklam and that no one in India will come to know and the media will be tackled. Matter over. This is the reality of Modi ji," Gandhi said at Indira Gandhi Stadium.

"Jaish-e-Mohammad caused the bomb blast in Pulwama... The current NSA chief Ajit Doval handed over Masood Azhar in Kandahar... BJP released Masood Azhar," Rahul Gandhi further said.

Stepping up the attack, Gandhi said 'PM Modi keeps saying Make in India but his shirt, shoes and phone, with which he takes selfies, are made in China'.

Gandhi exuded confidence that the party would win all seven seats in the national capital and confirmed that the Congress would not join hands with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

The Congress is set to give final shape to its strategy for Lok Sabha elections. A Congress working committee meeting would also be held in Ahmedabad tomorrow (March 12). The day-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, assumes significance as it comes barely two days after the declaration of poll schedule for the general elections.

A PTI report while quoting sources said the Congress is seeking to give a strong political message to the entire nation from the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, with the party leadership scheduled to hold a prayer meeting Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, followed by the CWC meet at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel national memorial there.

"Do you want Mahatma Gandhi's India or Godse's India," Gandhi said today in Delhi.

The party has been alleging that Modi has "fooled" the people with his "false propaganda" and "boastful claims" and has not delivered on his promises. It has also alleged that the Modi government has inflicted pain and misery on the poor, the unemployed and the farmers during its five years of power, which needs to be made an election issue.