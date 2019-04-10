Modi Biopic ban order also applies to NaMo TV: Reports

  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 10: The Election Commission order banning the release of any biography or any other poster or publicity material that serves the interests of a political entity also applies to Namo TV, reports said quoting sources.

    The poll panel has stopped the release of biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' for the duration of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    "Any biopic material in nature of biography sub-serving the purpose of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which has potential to disturb level playing field during the election, should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of MCC," the ECI said in its statement.

    The ECI decision to ban the screening of PM Narendra Modi comes a day before its release.

    Modi biopic won't release until elections are over says EC

    The Congress and the AAP has moved the EC demanding suspension of Content TV contending that it has been broadcasting political campaign of one candidate - Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the launch of the new television channel NaMo TV, with PM Modi's picture on its logo, on multiple direct to home (DTH) platforms as part of its voter outreach. The channel, which will live telecast Narendra Modi's campaign for the general election, is available on major DTH platforms-Dish TV, Tata Sky, Siti and Airtel.

    Read more about:

    election commission biopic narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
