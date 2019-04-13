  • search
    Modi biggest victim of political intolerance: Naqvi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 13: Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the "biggest victim of political intolerance".

    The remarks of the Union minister for minority affairs came amid statements issued by certain groups of people, including artistes, appealing to the voters to oust the BJP from power in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

    File photo of BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
    File photo of BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

    The saffron party has also rallied artistes and intellectuals in its support. Talking to reporters, Naqvi said about five years ago also, some "so-called intellectuals" had written to the US and the European Union (EU) against Modi.

    He further claimed that some Congress leaders had gone to Pakistan and sought help from the neighbouring country to remove Modi. Naqvi said even after Modi led the BJP to power, some activists had written to the president, saying the Constitution was in danger and claiming that there was an atmosphere of intolerance in the country under the Modi government.

    "Despite these conspiracies, people's faith in Modi has increased day by day. Despite this negative propaganda, Modi has carried forward the country's progress and prosperity through his hard work and performance," he added.

    PTI

