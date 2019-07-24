Modi announces a museum dedicated to former PMs

  • search
    New Delhi, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that a museum dedicated to all former prime ministers would be built. Modi, speaking at the release of a book on former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, asked the family members of former prime ministers to contribute towards the museum.

    "A museum for all former Prime Ministers who have served the country will be made. I invite their family members to share aspects of lives of former prime ministers, be it IK Gujral ji, Charan Singh ji, Deve Gowda ji and Dr. Manmohan Singh ji," he said at an event to release a book on former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, written by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

    Modi slammed the Congress and said attempt was made to erase the memories of former prime ministers (non-Congress) as part of a strategy. "But now I have decided that a dedicated museum of all former prime ministers will be established in Delhi," he said.

    Further recalling his first meeting with Chandra Shekar, "I first met Chandra Shekhar Ji in 1977. I met him at Delhi airport, I was travelling with Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji. The two leaders enjoyed a close bond despite their different political ideologies."

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 19:28 [IST]
