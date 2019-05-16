  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi, Amit Shah's planned targeting of Mamata Banerjee dangerous, says Mayawati

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 16: A day after Election Commission (EC) cut short campaign time in West Bengal in view of the violent clashes during Amit Shah's roadshow, Mayawati came out in support of Mamata Banerjee.

    BSP chief Mayawati hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for targeting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as per plan.

    File photo of Mayawati
    File photo of Mayawati

    "It is clear that PM Modi, Amit Shah and their leaders are targeting Mamata Banerjee and its planned targeting. This is a very dangerous and unjust trend and one which doesn't suit the PM of the country," Mayawati said.

    ''Election Commission has banned campaigning in West Bengal, but from 10 pm today just because PM has two rallies in the day. If they had to ban then why not from today morning? This is unfair and EC is acting under pressure,'' she added.

    PM Modi's govt sinking ship, even RSS has deserted it: Mayawati

    The EC's decision to cut short poll campaign in Bengal after violence at Amit Shah's Kolkata rally drew sharp criticism from opposition parties on Thursday. The poll panel's decision came a day after violence at BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow that triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal and the BJP.

    The Congress also slammed the EC, saying it has been a "shameful fall for a once-independent constitutional body".

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the use of Article 324 by the EC is an "unpardonable betrayal of the Constitution" as the poll body has failed to maintain a level-playing field.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MAYAWATI News

    Read more about:

    mayawati west bengal violence mamata banerjee lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue