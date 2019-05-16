Modi, Amit Shah's planned targeting of Mamata Banerjee dangerous, says Mayawati

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 16: A day after Election Commission (EC) cut short campaign time in West Bengal in view of the violent clashes during Amit Shah's roadshow, Mayawati came out in support of Mamata Banerjee.

BSP chief Mayawati hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for targeting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as per plan.

"It is clear that PM Modi, Amit Shah and their leaders are targeting Mamata Banerjee and its planned targeting. This is a very dangerous and unjust trend and one which doesn't suit the PM of the country," Mayawati said.

''Election Commission has banned campaigning in West Bengal, but from 10 pm today just because PM has two rallies in the day. If they had to ban then why not from today morning? This is unfair and EC is acting under pressure,'' she added.

PM Modi's govt sinking ship, even RSS has deserted it: Mayawati

The EC's decision to cut short poll campaign in Bengal after violence at Amit Shah's Kolkata rally drew sharp criticism from opposition parties on Thursday. The poll panel's decision came a day after violence at BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow that triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal and the BJP.

The Congress also slammed the EC, saying it has been a "shameful fall for a once-independent constitutional body".

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the use of Article 324 by the EC is an "unpardonable betrayal of the Constitution" as the poll body has failed to maintain a level-playing field.