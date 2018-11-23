  • search

Modi to address rallies in Telangana on Nov 27, Dec 3

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Nov 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on November 27 and December 3 to address rallies for the assembly polls, a state BJP leader said Thursday.

    FIle photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    FIle photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    He, however, said the number of rallies and locations would be finalised soon.

    "The prime minister is coming on November 27 and December 3," Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI.

    Also read: Congress waters down the attack made by Akhilesh saying it won't impact future alliance

    BJP national president Amit Shah would participate in the party's campaign on November 25, 27 and 28, Rao said.

    Shah had kicked off the BJP's campaign with a pubic meeting at Mahabububangar in September and subsequently, addressed two more rallies in the state.

    The BJP is going alone in the December 7 elections to the 119-member assembly.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    narendra modi telangana telangana assembly elections 2018 bjp

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 9:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue