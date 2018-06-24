'Mann Ki Baat': Modi lauds historic GST, calls it 'great example of cooperative federalism'

Jun 24, 2018 11:33 AM
Concluding his speech, PM said,”My dear countrymen! Once again, while ending this episode, I wait most eagerly for the next chapter of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, of meeting you and talking to you. I wish you many felicitations.”
The successful implementation of such a huge tax reform in India was successful only because the people of the country adopted it and through the power of the masses, fuelled the success of the GST scheme
In the GST scheme, information technology has replaced the inspector. Everything from return to refund is done through online information technology
It’s been an year when GST was implemented. If I’ve to give credit to anyone for successful implementation of ‘One Nation One Tax reform’, then I credit the states of our nation: PM
I once again felicitate the youth of my country for their innovative experiments: PM
Farmers who initially used to depend on same single cash crop in their fields and that too yield was also not good begetting lesser profits,today are not only growing vegetables but also marketing their own vegetables, getting good prices through the trust
In Bangalore, corporate professionals and IT engineers came along and created an effortless ‘Samridhi trust’ with which they have doubled the income of the farmers by successful activation of this trust: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
In far-distant villages, daughters are providing services ranging from pension to issuance of passport to senior citizens through the aegis of common service centers. A sister from Chhattisgarh collects custard apple and does business by making its ice cream
I am very grateful to the countrymen. 40-50 lakh people participated in this video bridge program and imparted me with a new strength. I again want to express my gratitude to you all: PM
I believe that this was not a mere governmental programme for me, but it was a unique learning experience: PM
During the past few weeks, I had the opportunity to interact with the beneficiaries of different schemes of govt through video call
Come! Let us forever remember Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s message of unity imbued with the spirit of goodwill and brotherhood and remain proactive with all our might for the progress of India: PM
For Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the most important thing was the integrity and unity of India - and for this, at the young age of 52, he also sacrificed his life: PM
PM Modi recalls the contribution of Syama Prasad Mukherjee
Referring to Jallianwala Bagh, the PM said,''In the year 2019, 100 years of the horrific incident of Jallianwala Bagh will come to a full circle, it was an incident that embarrassed the entire humanity.''
The 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be celebrated in 2019. I urge you to suggest new ideas on which we can make preparations & can also celebrate Prakash Parv as Prerna Parv with great pride
Guru Nanak Dev also showed the righteous path of life to millions, inspiring them for centuries. Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings endeavoured to eradicate caste based discrimination prevalent in society
Kabir Das ji laid great emphasis on social cohesion. #KabirDas ji appealed to the people to rise above divisions of religion & caste and make knowledge & wisdom the sole basis of recognition: PM
I am reaching Maghar on 28th. In eastern Uttar Pradesh, there is a place called Maghar. It is here that Sant Kabir Das ji attained Samadhi.
Through Mann Ki Baat I extend my warmest felicitations on behalf of the countrymen to all our doctors, ahead of Doctor’s Day on the 1st July
I hope the campaign of wellness through yoga will gain further momentum. More and more people will come forward to make it a part of their lives: PM
Heartwarming was an instance in Ahmedabad. Around 750 divyang brothers and sisters assembled at one place to do yoga and thus created a world record: PM
It is a matter of great pride for a 125 crore people to witness members of our armed forces perform yoga on land, sea & sky: PM Modi
This 21st of June, the 4th Yoga Day presented the rarest of sights. The whole world appeared as one entity. Yoga breaks all barriers of borders and unites people: PM
Indian team, while receiving the trophy, warmly invited the Afghanistan team which had played its first international match to pose together for photographs: PM
I remember Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s words on Twitter tagging me along “The people of Afghanistan are extremely, proud of our hero Rashid Khan. I’m also thankful to our Indian friends who created platform for our players to showcase their skills”: PM
Prime Minister Modi talks about the historic Test between India and Afghanistan