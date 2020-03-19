Modi Address LIVE: PM to address nation on coronavirus at 8 pm
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation on coronavirus at 8 pm today, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.
While the exact contents of Modi's address to the nation on coronavirus may not be known, the opposition parties have suggested what they think the prime minister must announce.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES on PM Modi's speech on Coronavirus pandemic
Newest FirstOldest First
6:58 PM, 19 Mar
The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
6:57 PM, 19 Mar
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has suggested a “total lockdown” of towns and cities to prevent coronavirus from progressing beyond stage-2 to community transmissions, where it spreads exponentially.
6:57 PM, 19 Mar
This is being widely circulated on the social media and has led to panic. Multiple sources that we spoke with have said that there is no such decision on the cards. In fact, Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar too took to Twitter to state that there is no need to panic
6:56 PM, 19 Mar
There are rumours abuzz that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would announce a lockdown that would be ordered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation at 8 pm today.
6:54 PM, 19 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it.
6:54 PM, 19 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it.
6:56 PM, 19 Mar
There are rumours abuzz that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would announce a lockdown that would be ordered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation at 8 pm today.
6:57 PM, 19 Mar
This is being widely circulated on the social media and has led to panic. Multiple sources that we spoke with have said that there is no such decision on the cards. In fact, Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar too took to Twitter to state that there is no need to panic
6:57 PM, 19 Mar
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has suggested a “total lockdown” of towns and cities to prevent coronavirus from progressing beyond stage-2 to community transmissions, where it spreads exponentially.
6:58 PM, 19 Mar
The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more