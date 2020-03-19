Modi Address LIVE: PM to address nation on coronavirus at 8 pm

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation on coronavirus at 8 pm today, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

While the exact contents of Modi's address to the nation on coronavirus may not be known, the opposition parties have suggested what they think the prime minister must announce.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on PM Modi's speech on Coronavirus pandemic

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has suggested a “total lockdown” of towns and cities to prevent coronavirus from progressing beyond stage-2 to community transmissions, where it spreads exponentially. This is being widely circulated on the social media and has led to panic. Multiple sources that we spoke with have said that there is no such decision on the cards. In fact, Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar too took to Twitter to state that there is no need to panic There are rumours abuzz that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would announce a lockdown that would be ordered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation at 8 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it.

