Modi Address LIVE: PM announces Economic Task Force to fight coronavirus

New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced 'Janata Curfew', which he says would mean a curfew imposed by the people on themselves in order to contain the spread of the disease.

"This Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, all countrymen have to follow the 'janata curfew'. In this period no one should come out of their homes or in their society or building," says Modi.

Modi appeals to the business and the affluent class to also keep in mind the economic interests of those working for them if possible. PM Modi urged people not to go for panic buying to stores as there is no scarcity of essential commodities. "I assure the countrymen that all step are being taken to ensure that there is no shortage of essential goods like milk, food items and medicines," says Modi. "Govt has decided to constitute COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under Finance Minister. The task force will remain in regular touch with all stakeholders, take their feedback and make decisions accordingly," says Modi Don’t hoard essentials, be sensitive towards others says PM Modi. "I urge all countrymen, that for the next few weeks get out of your house only when it is very important," says PM Modi. It is necessary that humans are victorious says PM Modi We have set up a task force. This will be manned by the finance ministry says PM Modi. The pressure on our hospitals should not increase. Routine check up should be reduced says PM Modi. If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the 'Janta Curfew' as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus, says the prime minister March 22 lets thank all those people who have been working for us. Let us thank all of them says PM Modi. On 22nd March, from 7 am to 9pm, all countrymen have to follow 'Janta Curfew', says Modi. "I request people above the age of 60 to not venture out of their homes for the next few weeks," says PM Modi. Janata Curfew will help in fighting coronvirsus "If you feel you are okay and nothing will happen to you, you are wrong," says Modi 8 warning the people against ignoring the advice to stay indoors. "Resolution and restraint is very important in combat against this global epidemic. As citizens, people need to strengthen their resolve to follow the advisories issues by state and central governments to fight coronavirus," says Modi. PM Modi says that the peoples’ curfew is needed Isolation is the key here says PM Modi For a developing country like ours with a large population the growing challenge of Coronavirus is not a normal situation Social instancing is important says PM Modi "Whenever I have asked something of Indians, I have never been disappointed. It is from all your blessings that we are moving towards our set goals. Today, I ask all citizens something. I need the coming few weeks from all. There has been no definite cure made to deal coronavirus, nor is there a vaccine. In such a situation, it is natural to be anxious," says PM Modi Govt of India is keeping a close watch on the track record of the spread of Corovnavirus. We are healthy then the rest are healthy says PM Modi Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done This crisis has engulfed the entire human race. For the past two months, we have been watching with concern the news about coronavirus spreading across the world. PM to address nation on coronavirus outbreak shortly. The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has suggested a “total lockdown” of towns and cities to prevent coronavirus from progressing beyond stage-2 to community transmissions, where it spreads exponentially. This is being widely circulated on the social media and has led to panic. Multiple sources that we spoke with have said that there is no such decision on the cards. In fact, Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar too took to Twitter to state that there is no need to panic There are rumours abuzz that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would announce a lockdown that would be ordered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation at 8 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it.

