    Modi 2.0: PM to meet ministers-in-waiting at 4:30 pm before oath ceremony

    New Delhi, May 30: Capping a landslide election victory, Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister of India for the second term at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to him and other members of Council of Ministers in the presence of 8,000 guests, making it the biggest-ever event held at the Raisina Hills.

    Meanwhile, ministers selected for the Narendra Modi government's Cabinet will meet the Prime Minister at his residence at 4:30 pm on Thursday, 30 May, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, as reported by ANI.

    List of new ministers of India 2019

    Earlier, the prime minister held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Various ministers including Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Jitendra Singh, Babul Supriyo and Kishan Reddy received a call to be sworn in on Thursday.

