Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective

New Delhi, Nov 16: Moderna Inc says its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial.

"This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease," said Stephane Bancel, Moderna's CEO.

The development came days after another US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced that their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.