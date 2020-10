Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Manipur

Imphal, Oct 10: An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Manipur on Saturday, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Manipur at 11:08 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface. The epicentre of the earthquake was 30 km west-northwest (WNW) of Bishnupur, Manipur, India, the agency said.

There is no report of any casualty or damage of property in Manipur so far.