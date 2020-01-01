Moderate fog shrouds Delhi; 29 trains running late due to low visibility

New Delhi, Jan 01: The New Year 2020 began with moderate fog that enveloped the national capital, Delhi, increasing the humidity levels and slow winds together have pushed Delhi's air quality into the concerning zone over the last few days.

As the moderate fog enveloped Delhi and adjoining cities, 29 trains were running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

Officials at Delhi airport said that there is moderate fog outside and all flight operations are normal.

"Travel safe, travel stress-free! There is a moderate fog outside. All flight operations are normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in a statement.

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 412 in 'severe' category in Anand Vihar, at 391 in 'very poor' category in RK Puram, and at 439 in 'severe' category in Rohini.

Commuters also faced traffic snarls as a thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning.

Cold wave and fog continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 2.4°C in Safdarjung; visuals from India Gate. pic.twitter.com/aUYJ0wGgd3 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said the tTemperatures have increased by 3°C- 4°C over Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan at 5:30 hrs IST during the past 24 hours.

Since December 14, the national capital has been experiencing "severe cold days" with the average minimum temperature on Sunday morning being recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below what is considered normal for this time of the year.