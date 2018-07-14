Model held hostage in Bhopal says agreed to marriage under threat

Bhopal, July 14: A woman who had been taken hostage by her stalker at gunpoint on Saturday said she agreed to marry the man as she was scared for her life and wanted the culprit to be hanged.

"Rohit alias Regal Singh threatened my life... He came to my house around 6 am and pushed me inside my room at gun point... He attacked and injured me... I had no option but to agree to marry him... But I do not want to marry him...," the woman said in her statement in front of a magistrate last night.

A 12-hour hostage drama ended this evening when the city police rescued a model who was held captive after holding talks with her jilter lover who held her captive in an apartment here, demanding that she marry him.

The 26-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital around 7 pm as she had suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police negotiators used a hydraulic ladder to talk through a window to Rohit Singh, who held the woman hostage in her fifth-floor apartment in the building in Misrod area.

TV channels telecast the dramatic events live all day.

Singh too was injured when he held out a gun from an open door and a policeman tried to snatch it, officers said, adding that he too was taken to hospital.

"Both did not sustain fatal injuries," City (North) Superintendent of Police Rahul Lodha told reporters.

The woman sustained minor injuries to her neck and hand, he said.

"We convinced Singh (to let her go) saying we would not harm him and would help him in accordance with the law," the SP said, without elaborating further.

"The operation took long. We held a series of conversations with him over video calls to ensure that the woman remained safe," the SP said.

"We succeeded (around 7 pm) finally when we had a face-to-face talk with him through the window (with police negotiators perched atop a hydraulic ladder)," he said.

Throughout the day police kept up the supply of food, glucose and water to Singh to ensure that the woman and he himself stayed in good health.

The episode began when Singh, who claims to be an aspiring model, knocked on the woman's door around 7 am.

She opened the door and the two had an altercation, police said.

He took her to a room at gunpoint and bolted it from inside, said Inspector Sanjeev Chouse of Misrod police station.

Then he sent a video to a TV journalist through his mobile phone, saying the police and the woman's family were opposed to their marriage so he was holding her hostage.

He shared another video sometime later, showing the woman lying on bed with bloodstains all around the room.

Soon, police and the media reached the spot, and police began persuading him to free the woman.

Singh, who hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, kept speaking to both the media persons and police by video calls, saying he wanted to marry the woman, and he would kill himself if they did not get married.

Singh and the woman had met in Mumbai around two years ago when she was pursuing her modelling career, and he fell in love with her while she apparently had no feelings for him, the police said.

After he allegedly started harassing her, her family had lodged a complaint against him in January, they said, adding that further details would come out during his questioning.