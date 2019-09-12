MoD signs contract with Russian company to modernise radar, missile systems on P-15 class ships

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Sept 12: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday signed a contract with Russian defence company JSC Rosoboronexport to modernise the radar and missile systems that would enhance the air defence capability of the P-15 ships, according to a statement.

As part of the scope of work under modernisation, major overhaul and refurbishment of the systems would be undertaken in India. In addition, manufacturing of critical hardware would also be undertaken in partnership with the Indian industry.

Indo-China stand off at Ladakh ends after delegation level talks

"The contract for modernisation of Air Defence Complex Kashmir and Radar Fregat MAE on P-15 (Delhi Class) of ships was signed between the Ministry of Defence, India and JSC Rosoboronexport, Russian Federation on September 12, 2019.

"The modernisation of radar and missile systems would substantially enhance the Air Defence capability of the P-15 Ships," the statement added.