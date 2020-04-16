Mobiles, TVs, refrigerators to be available on e-commerce platforms from April 20

New Delhi, Apr 16: The government on Thursday allowed the sale of mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops and stationary from April 20 during the lockdown.

The clarification from a senior home ministry official came a day after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued revised guidelines for the extended lockdown period till May 3.

Electronic items like mobile phones, TVs, refrigerators, laptops will be available on e-commerce platforms from April 20.

But, the delivery vans of these companies would still need permission from authorities for plying on the roads.

According to the guidelines, private and commercial establishments were allowed to operate during the extended lockdown.

"Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions," the ministry said.

In the previous notification, the home ministry had specifically said that e-commerce platforms are allowed to sell only essential goods like food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The guidelines released on Wednesday did not classify essential and non-essential items.

The guidelines also stated: "All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure".

The government has also allowed movement of all trucks and other goods/ carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the driver carrying a valid driving license.