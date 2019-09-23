Mobile services set to be restored in Jammu and Kashmir

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 23: A review on easing further curbs in Jammu and Kashmir is underway. The administration is in the process of lifting curbs on mobile services imposed in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370.

    Sources tell OneIndia that all efforts are being made to restore mobile services in Jammu and Kashmir on September 27, the day both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan will address the UN General Assembly in New York.

    Sources also say that they would continue to review the situation and wait until the crucial UN session is over, before taking any decision. We would like to lift the curbs on mobile services as soon as possible, the officer also informed.

    In Delhi, Senior BJP leaders campaign to gain support for Centre's J&K move

    The source further added that while mobile services would start functioning from September 27 onwards, there is no decision taken as yet to start internet services as yet. We would analyse the situation further before restoring internet services. Currently it is not advisable, the Home Ministry official also added.

    Internet has remained suspended in J&K from August 4 onwards, a day before the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken.

    In August, it was decided to ease out further curbs and restore landline telephone services in most places across the Valley.

    Landline telephone services have been restored in most areas across the length and breadth of the Valley, the officials had said.

    Restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the Kashmir valley, but the deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 6:14 [IST]
